Brow Pen by Anastasia Beverly Hills is a waterproof, superfine-tipped pen ideal for defining brows by micro-stroking with precision application. The sharp, flexible brush tip easily builds dimension and creates a micro-bladed look, mimicking the appearance and texture of natural hair throughout the brow. The formula glides on effortlessly with a featherlight feel and mimics the appearance of natural hair for a fuller-looking finish.