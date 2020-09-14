Dr. Loretta

Micro Peel Peptide Pads

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dr. Loretta

Exfoliates to reduce appearance of fine lines and pores. After forty years of dermatology practice and clinical research, Dr. Loretta has developed this peptide-infused glycolic peel to exfoliate, hydrate and calm in one simple step. Our Micro Peel Peptide Pads provide the perfect balance of exfoliation with skin hydration and calming. These lightly textured pads feature 10% glycolic acid at pH 3.5 to allow for advanced ungluing of dead cells at skin surface as well as in pores. Additionally, marine peptides produce a moisture surge and support collagen and, finally, kola, matte and guarana extracts provide proven skin-calming benefits. ✩✩✩✩✩ "My skin immediately looks crazy bright and feels super soft every time I use these pads."