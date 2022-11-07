Cal Exotics

Micro Heated Bullet

Get the 2-speed Whisper Micro-Heated Bullet™ for discreet massage and fun at home or away. This handy little massager is perfect for intimate massage, stimulation or relaxation anytime and anywhere - plus it comes with a whisper quiet motor to keep your private playtime as discreet as possible. The micro bullet is made with a smooth, high-quality silver plated finish; it is safe to use on your skin and can be used anywhere on the body, and is especially fantastic for your erogenous zones and your most intimate areas. Attached by a cord to a simple control pad, you can control the vibrating pleasure function from one single push button. The micro bullet features a pinpoint tip that heats up with the powerful vibrations. The comforting, arousing warmth together with the 2-speed vibrating action will help to increase blood flow and circulation, while giving you the ultimate bodily stimulation for foreplay or private playtime.