Kat Burki

Micro-firming Wand

£82.00

Description Enhance the effects of anti-ageing ingredients with Kat Burki Micro-Firming Wand. This innovative beauty accessory increases the penetration of skin products. Kat Burki Micro-Firming Wand uses micro-vibration and iontophoresis to increase the absorption of active anti-ageing nutrients into the skin as well as increasing micro-circulation. With a lightweight design and no cord, it is easy to carry for radiant skin on the go. By increasing the penetration of skin products, it helps to reduce the visible signs of ageing, such as wrinkles and fine lines. Kat Burki Micro-Firming Wand immediately starts vibrating when it detects moisture and automatically stops once the skin absorbs the product completely. Using just one 1.5V AAA battery, it is both economical and convenient. It is suitable for use with all skin types.