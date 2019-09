Urban Outfitters

Mickie Modern Cowboy Boot

$79.00 $24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Strut your stuff in the Mickie boot by Urban Outfitters, featured in a modern cowboy design we love. Sleek patent faux leather with slight stitching, a tapered toe and square block heel. Complete with an inner zipper and rubber-coated bottom.