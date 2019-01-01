Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Activewear
Disney x Opening Ceremony
Mickey Mouse Sweatpants
$125.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Opening Ceremony
Made from soft cotton jersey, these relaxed tapered fit sweatpants feature hand-drawn Mickey Mouse and logo prints throughout, inspired by DIY craft and Disney® fan art. For the complete look, pair yours with the matching Mickey Mouse Sweatpants.
Featured in 1 story
Opening Ceremony's Disney Collection Is Here!
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Uniqlo
Women Sprz Ny Sweat Pants (jean-michel Basquiat)
$29.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
DETAILS
Fila
Tracksuit Bottoms With Contrast Piping
£50.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
NSF
Sayde Slouchy Sweatpants
$250.00
from
Verishop
BUY
DETAILS
Nike
Tech Fleece Pants
$89.99
from
SIX:02
BUY
More from Disney x Opening Ceremony
DETAILS
Disney x Opening Ceremony
Poplin Shirt
$325.00
$156.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
DETAILS
Disney x Opening Ceremony
Disney® X Opening Ceremony
$75.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
DETAILS
Disney x Opening Ceremony
Mickey Sweater
$395.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
DETAILS
Disney x Opening Ceremony
Mickey Mouse Button Front Shirt
$325.95
from
shopDisney
BUY
More from Activewear
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Play Up 3.0
$25.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Heatgear® Armour Shine Ankle Crop
$50.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Good American
Icon High Waist Biker Shorts
$65.00
$38.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Lyocell Joggers
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted