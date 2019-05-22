Swarovski
Mickey & Minnie Bracelet, Multi-colored, Mixed Plating
$79.00
At Swarovski
Description Mark Mickey Mouse's 90th anniversary with this cool bracelet. Plated in rose gold, it features entwined silhouettes of Minnie and Mickey, decorated with black and red pavé. A romantic and understated design, full of the same sparkle and playfulness as the iconic Disney characters themselves. A great gift for someone special. Matching items available. Product details Article no.: 5435138 Color: Dark Multi Size: 3 1/2 / 9 3/8 inches