Swarovski

Mickey & Minnie Bracelet, Multi-colored, Mixed Plating

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Swarovski

Description Mark Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary with this cool bracelet. Plated in rose gold, it features entwined silhouettes of Minnie and Mickey, decorated with black and red pavé. A romantic and understated design, full of the same sparkle and playfulness as the iconic Disney characters themselves. A great gift for someone special. Matching items available. Product details Article no.: 5435138 Color: Dark Multi Size: 3 1/2 / 9 3/8 inches Live Chat