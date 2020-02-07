Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Ikea
Micke Desk
£60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ikea
A clean and simple look that fits just about anywhere. You can combine it with other desks or drawer units in the MICKE series to extend your work space. The clever design at the back hides messy cables. Read more
More from Ikea
Ikea
Losjön Hanger, Mixed Colors Assorted Colors
$8.99
from
Ikea
BUY
Ikea
Pruta Food Container, Set Of 17, Clear, Green
$5.99
from
Ikea
BUY
Ikea
Vimle Sofa, With Chaise, Gunnared Medium Gray
$899.00
from
Ikea
BUY
Ikea
Lappland Tv Storage Unit, Black-brown, 72x15 3/8x57 7/8 "
$149.00
from
Ikea
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted