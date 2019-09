Rejina Pyo

Michelle Off-the-shoulder Cotton-poplin Blouse

$450.00 $135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Rejina Pyo combines feminine details with sculptural silhouettes in each of her designs. Made from lightweight cotton-poplin, this chartreuse 'Michelle' blouse is cut to sit off the shoulder and has self-tie bows to adjust the neckline. The gathered waist and elasticated cuffs add definition to the billowing shape.