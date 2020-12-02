Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
John Lewis
Michelangelo Champagne Flute
£25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At John Lewis
John Lewis & Partners Michelangelo Champagne Flute, Set of 4, Clear, 220ml
Need a few alternatives?
PACT
Face Mask 3-pack
$30.00
$25.00
from
PACT
BUY
Riedel
O Wine Tumbler Stemless Wine Glass
$24.99
from
Walmart
BUY
Electronic Arts
Freezer Bunny Latte Mug
$14.00
from
Threadless
BUY
Creative Co-Op
Marble & Natural Mango Wood Coasters (set Of 4)
$21.78
from
Amazon
BUY
More from John Lewis
John Lewis
Olive Wood Chopping Board
£25.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
John Lewis
Plane Cutlery Set, Gold
£60.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
John Lewis
Cashmere Gloves
£35.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
John Lewis
Beauty Advent Calendar
£150.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
More from Kitchen
John Lewis
Plane Cutlery Set, Gold
£60.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
Equal Parts
The Cookware Set
$325.00
$260.00
from
Equal Parts
BUY
Equal Parts
Oak Cutting Board
$35.00
$28.00
from
Equal Parts
BUY
Keurig
K-mini Single-serve K-cup Pod Coffee Maker
$89.99
$79.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted