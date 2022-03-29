Bind London

At Bind London

The way this headwrap will have you looking regal … This stunning wrap is so silky to the touch and can be worn in so many ways. Wrap to cover a top knot bun, or low bun. Also suitable for short styles. This is your ‘go to’ for full head coverage. The days of hair falling in your face are over. Elegance meets bad bawse. Includes our signature BL monogram in large print to flex proudly. One size. Inspired by Michaela Coel. Materials: 53cm x 183cm 100% polyester with wick and odour absorbing properties. Anti pilling Lightweight and breathable Quick drying Wrinkle resistant Care: Wash at 30 degrees. Hand wash is best. Use of fabric conditioners/softeners can prevent your piece wicking sweat effectively. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!