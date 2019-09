Theodore Alexander

Traditional furniture is perfect for home designers looking to create a comfortable and timeless sophistication in their households. The Michael lounge chair is an upholstered club chair with tight seat and a refined tufted back. Its upholstery is done in sage green and beige safari print chenille fabric. It sits over exposed wood legs with front castors.