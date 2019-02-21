Garnier

Micellar Water Sensitive Skin 400ml

£3.99

Garnier Micellar Water Sensitive Skin 400mlDiscover an all-in-one cleanser and makeup remover that’s kind to sensitive skin. Enjoy that squeaky-clean feeling with no running water or vigorous scrubbing required.A guilt-free alternative to cleansing wipes, SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water gently removes makeup and impurities in one quick, easy step – giving you smooth, clean skin in an instant.It may look and feel just like water, but this fragrance-free cleanser contains clever cleaning agents which work like magnets, capturing impurities and lifting dirt. Its revolutionary no-rinse formula shaves time off your skin routine and reduces irritation caused by warm water or scrubbing. The result? Clean, hydrated skin that’s free from unwanted redness.Formulated especially for sensitive skin types, Micellar Cleansing Water is dermatologically tested and doesn’t contain any perfume, so it’s gentle on skin. Perfect for quick makeup turn-arounds and pre-bedtime pampering, Micellar Cleansing Water is a simple and effective way of refreshing your skin – whenever and wherever you need.Garnier Micellar Water Sensitive Skin 400ml key features:• Suitable cleanser for sensitive skin• Fragrance-free cleanser• Removes make-up and impurities• Soothes and hydrates• No-rinse formula• Dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested