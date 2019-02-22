Garnier

Micellar Water Oil Infused 400ml

£3.99

Garnier Micellar Water Oil Infused 400mlDiscover an all-in-one cleanser and waterproof makeup remover that’s kind to sensitive skin. Enjoy that squeaky-clean feeling with no running water or vigorous scrubbing required.A guilt-free alternative to cleansing wipes, this oil-infused cleansing water gently removes makeup and impurities in one quick, easy step – giving you smooth, clean skin in an instant.For the first time, we’ve combined revolutionary Micellar technology with nourishing oils, to remove even the toughest makeup and leave skin clean and free from irritation. The best bit? There’s no need to scrub or use warm water with this waterproof makeup remover, making it perfect for dry and sensitive skin. The clever formula is infused with Argan oil – renowned for its skin-softening and deep cleansing qualities. Rich in vitamin E and essential fatty acids, the oil is known to lift dirt from pores, rehydrate dry skin and instantly dissolve all types of makeup – even waterproof mascara. Use this versatile beauty cupboard staple during your daily skin routine as a waterproof makeup remover, and for a deep cleanse that will instantly awaken your skin. Garnier Micellar Water Oil Infused key features:Suitable cleanser for dry and sensitive skin. Contains nourishing Argan oil. Non-greasy. Removes even waterproof make-up . Cleanses and nourishes. No-rinse formula. Dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested. For use on the face, lips and eyes.