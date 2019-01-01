Holland & Barrett

Miaroma Lavender Pure Essential Oil 20ml

£10.49

Buy Now Review It

At Holland & Barrett

Enjoy the benefits of Miaroma essential oils for massage, in your bath or vaporisation. For massage, dilute at a recommended rate of 5 drops of essential oil to 10ml of Miaroma base oil. For bathing, run a warm bath, add 4-6 drops of oil and disperse with your hand. Then relax in the bath for at least 10 minutes to allow the aroma to work. Vaporisation of essential oils can create different moods or can be used to freshen your home. Oil burners or light bulb rings are ideal ways to vaporise essential oils.