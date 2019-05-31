Figleaves London
Miami Animal Underwired Multiway Bikini Top
£30.00
At Simply Be
Unleash your inner animal in the Miami swim collection from Figleaves Curve. This underwired multiway bikini top features on-trend animal print and crochet elastic trims to back. This bikini top features adjustable, removable straps so can be worn strapless or conventionally. Back clasp closure with cut out strap detail back. Complete the look with a beach kimono and sandals. Machine washable. 84% Polyamide, 16% Elastane. Lining: Polyester. Product available in sizes: 36C, 36D, 36E, 36F, 36DD, 38B, 38C, 38D, 38E, 38F, 38DD, 40B, 40C, 40D, 40E, 40F, 40DD, 42B, 42C, 42D, 42E, 42F, 42DD, 44B, 44C, 44D, 44E, 44F, 44DD, 46B, 46C, 46D, 46E, 46DD, 48C, 48D, 48DD Available in: Animal Print
