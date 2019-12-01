Clarisonic

Mia Smart Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush Use For Exfoliating, Anti-aging And Makeup Blending, White

Product Description ABOUT MIA SMART Visibly minimize pores, attain firmer feeling contours, reduce eye puffiness, crows feet, fine lines, and blend makeup flawlessly for a more youthful appearance (applicators sold separately) Smart Clarisonic app syncs with the Mia Smart device to customize skincare routines, show how-to videos and more Two sensitive skin cleansing modes and a Smart mode run all applicators and routines and a guided timer guides you through each zone Includes a charging stand for up to 100 minutes of use per charge Soft Start gently transitions your skin to sonic cleansing over the first two weeks of use AWARDS Winner of an O, The Oprah Magazine Fall 2018 Beauty O-Ward Winner of an Allure 2019 Reader’s Choice Awards – Breakthrough Skincare Product Winner of an InStyle 2019 Best Beauty Buys – Best Skin-Cleansing Brush Winner of a Glamour 2019 Beauty Reader’s Choice Awards – Best Skin Care Device Winner of a NewBeauty 2019 Best Skin Products – Best Cleansing Brush Clarisonic is the #1 cleansing device recommended by U.S. dermatologists* and the #1 at-home beauty device brand in the U.S.** * Based on a 2019 survey of 302 U.S. dermatologists who recommend cleansing devices. **Based on 2017 Kline Report (Beauty Devices: U.S. Market Analysis and Opportunities). Brand Story Clarisonic entered the beauty industry in 2004 with the world’s first patented sonic technology skincare device. Today, Clarisonic is one of the leaders in skincare-driven technologies engineered for beauty.