Clarisonic

Mia Smart 3-in-1 Connected Sonic Beauty Device

$199.00

At Sephora

A three-in-one device for cleansing, a firming massage, makeup blending, and more. Solutions for:- Pores- Acne and blemishes- Fine lines and wrinklesIf you want to know moreMia Smart is the new and improved Mia 2 from Clarisonic. Smart skincare. One device. Infinite benefits. Mia Smart 3-in-1 Connected Sonic Beauty Device visibly minimizes pores and under-eye puffiness, creates firmer-feeling contours, and allows for flawless makeup blending. It features two cleansing modes and a Smart mode to run all applicators and routines with a timer guides you through each zone. The soft start gently transitions your skin to sonic cleansing over the first two weeks of use. Patented, proven, and safe to use twice a day, the waterproof device cleanses skin six times better than hands alone and even removes long-wear makeup. Mia Smart automatically recognizes attachments and runs the perfect cleansing, firming massage, or makeup movement for optimal results.This set contains:- Mia Smart device handle - Mia Smart USB charging stand - Daily Radiance Brush Head - Mia Smart user guide- Mia Smart quick start guide - Registration card- Two-year warranty