Inez

Mia Slingback

$248.00

Buy Now Review It

At Inez

Fit Notes Inez shoes come in half sizes and two or three widths (depending on the style) to help you find an amazing fit. As you wear Inez and settle into our custom-designed insoles, the shoes will mold to your feet and feel even better. Slim — AA — Narrow Standard — B — Medium Roomy — C — Wide