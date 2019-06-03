Lisa Says Gah

Mia Ribbed Short

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lisa Says Gah

Lisa Says Gah Mia Ribbed Short - Navy $58.00 Or 3 interest-free payments of $20 with Affirm. Learn more X NOTE: Only 1 left in stock. Size XSSML XS S M L Size XS S M L Qty Add to bag Low Stock Select Size These cozy ribbed shorts are ready to become your after-work, day-off uniform. Made for the couch, but versatile enough to take you to the grocery to grab some wine and popcorn to prep for your girls night in, these cherry-red shorts are the best of both worlds. Details and Fit 100% Baby Ribbed CottonElastic Waist on Short with a Rise of 14.5"Designed by Lisa Says GahMade by Hand in San Francisco, CAFabric Made in Los Angeles, CAHand Wash Cold, Lay Flat to DryModel is wearing size XS Notify me when this product is available Click here to join the waitlist Free Domestic Shipping 3 Day International Shipping 30 Day Returns