Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Hips & Curves
Mia Mesh G-string - Nude
$9.94
$6.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Hips & Curves
Slip into something soft and sheer and sexy, like our mesh g-string. Perfect with your favorite bras, babydolls, t-shirts and corsets. Mia Mesh G-String is full mesh with triangle detail in back.
Featured in 1 story
6 Undies Every Woman Should Own & Why
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
JKY by Jockey
Seamfree Thong
$7.00
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Commando
Stretch Thong
$20.00
from
Commando
BUY
DETAILS
True & Co.
True Everyday Cotton Thong
$16.00
$5.00
from
True & Co.
BUY
DETAILS
Commando
Classic Thong Basics
$20.00
from
Commando
BUY
More from Hips & Curves
DETAILS
Hips & Curves
Solange Lace Chemise
$49.95
$36.95
from
Hips & Curves
BUY
DETAILS
Hips & Curves
Lace Bralette With Ruffle
$39.95
from
Hips & Curves
BUY
More from Intimates
DETAILS
Ganni
Recycled Printed Accessories Stockings
$60.00
from
Ganni
BUY
DETAILS
Torrid
Black High Waist Lace Cheeky Panty
$18.89
from
Torrid
BUY
DETAILS
Wacoal
Fire And Lace Boyshort
$28.00
from
Wacoal
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo
Women Boyshorts
$5.90
$3.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted