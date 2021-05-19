Simply Be

Mia Eco Friendly Flatform Sandals Wide Fit

£20.00

These Deedee sandals have a responsibly sourced textile upper and an adjustable ankle strap. The soft, comfortable platform heeled sole is made from recycled materials and is perfect for everyday use. The footbed provides extra comfort and cushioning, your feel will not only look fabulous but they will feel great too! Wide E Fit. Heel: 1 3/4in/43mm. Upper: Textile. Linings: Textile. Sock: Other materials. Sole: Other materials. Product Code: SI416MC