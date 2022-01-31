Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
LELO
Mia 2
$89.00
Buy Now
Review It
At LELO
For women who aren’t afraid to indulge their deepest desires, MIA™ 2 allows you to be spontaneous yet discreet wherever you go.
More from LELO
LELO
Mia 2
BUY
$89.00
LELO
LELO
Sila
BUY
$135.00
$169.00
LELO
LELO
Sona 2 Cruise
BUY
$111.00
$139.00
LELO
LELO
Sila
BUY
$259.00
LELO
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted