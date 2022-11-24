wetyetidesign

Mexican Recycled Glasses X 4 Blue Confetti Tumblers

£32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Recycled Mexican glassware is hand blown so each piece is individual and may have small dimples and bubbles which gives each glass character. They are made from recycled beer, coke and juice bottles that are at the end of their life. The glassware has a solid chunky feel to it and it is very durable. We have been putting our glasses in the dishwasher for years without any issues, so I would say they are dishwasher friendly at 30-40c, however as with all hand made glass it is sensitive to boiling or high temperatures. All the glasses in the set will vary slightly however we will endeavour to choose you the most similar ones. Size Approx. 8 cms x 10 cms (h) The POSTAGE charge is only for MAINLAND UK. If you would like a quote for outwith the mainland please contact us.