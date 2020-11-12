Gardeco

Mexican Chimenea

For maximum impact on the view of the fire, with a golden sun on top of the funnel, this Sol chimenea is a great show-piece in an easy to fit in look. Painted a rustic orange, a universal colour even used as primer for some of the other finishes, the Sol will now show soot marks once in use. Their structure and design, perfected over centuries in Central America make them the easiest chimeneas to light and the most efficient burners. No need for roaring fires, the clay becomes hot and radiates the heat.