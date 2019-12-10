MeUndies

Meundies Women’s Cheeky Brief

$14.00

A Peek Of Cheek Subtly cheeky, for your cheeky self. These were literally designed for all butts, and they look damn good. Made with our signature softer-than-soft fabric, they stay put, and move with you, not against you. It's All in the Details Features our black, no-roll, elastic waistband 92% MicroModal® 8% elastane 3x softer than cotton Comfy, durable flatlock stitching Soft, flexible waistband Natural, sustainable fibers Ethically Sourced Low Impact Dyes Imported