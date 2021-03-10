ABC Home

Exclusively at abc, the Metropolitan sectional is a modular, four piece sectional that features a thin frame and abundant seating. Handcrafted with a sustainable wood frame and upholstered in durable performance fabric, this versatile sectional is comfortable, inviting, and perfect for a family. Choose from our curated color or customize by selecting a special order color from the swatches above. Additional fabric and size options available in-store.