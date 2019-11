Furla

Metropolis

$298.00

Buy Now Review It

At Furla

The metal closure of the Furla Metropolis signature minibag in textured leather is a decorative yet strongly recognizable element. The interior design of this leather minibag features a practical open pocket. Metal feet protect the bottom of this minibag. This women's minibag can be carried as a crossbody bag or a shoulder bag; thanks to its removable shoulder strap in metal chain.