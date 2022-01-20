Monos

Metro Sling

$70.00 $63.00

Buy Now Review It

At Monos

Crafted with water-repellant nylon twill and vegan leather details, the compact and functional Metro Sling is a crossbody bag made for life on the go. Thoughtful interior pockets keep your everyday essentials organized and close at hand, while an integrated keychain carabiner makes lost keys a thing of the past. A hidden, full-length back pocket keeps your wallet, phone, or passport secure yet accessible. And with the versatile single-strap design, the Metro Sling can be worn across your body or slung over one shoulder – a truly multimodal bag for all the ways you move through your day.