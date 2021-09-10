Monos

Metro Duffel

$225.00

Boasting a sleek profile and water-resistant, ultra-microfibre vegan leather, the Metro Duffel is the perfect multi-purpose companion for everyday travel – from daily commutes to weekend escapes. All of our Metro bags feature our unique QuickSnap™ Modular Kit System, allowing the interchangeable Metro Kit to be easily detached or swapped to suit your day’s needs. The duffel’s roomy interior is designed to keep all your essentials organized, with a sleeve that fits up to a 15” laptop and inner side pockets that allow for easy access to your water bottle or compact umbrella. The built-in trolley sleeve fits securely around the handle of any Monos suitcase for seamless pairing, and converts into an extra pocket when not in use.