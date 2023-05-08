Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Clutches
MZ WALLACE
Metro Clutch
$85.00
Buy Now
Review It
At MZ Wallace
Need a few alternatives?
MZ WALLACE
Metro Clutch
BUY
$85.00
MZ Wallace
Coach
Tabby Chain Clutch
BUY
$295.00
Coach
Nina
Crystal Embellished Minaudière
BUY
$78.00
Nordstrom
Public Desire
The Zee Lilac Diamante Love Heart Grab Bag
BUY
£29.99
Public Desire
More from MZ WALLACE
MZ WALLACE
Metro Clutch
BUY
$85.00
MZ Wallace
MZ WALLACE
Metro Crossbody
BUY
$145.00
MZ Wallace
MZ WALLACE
Metro Belt Bag
BUY
$145.00
MZ Wallace
MZ WALLACE
Deluxe Small Sutton
BUY
$245.00
MZ Wallace
More from Clutches
MZ WALLACE
Metro Clutch
BUY
$85.00
MZ Wallace
Coach
Tabby Chain Clutch
BUY
$295.00
Coach
Nina
Crystal Embellished Minaudière
BUY
$78.00
Nordstrom
Public Desire
The Zee Lilac Diamante Love Heart Grab Bag
BUY
£29.99
Public Desire
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted