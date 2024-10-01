Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Travel
Monos
Metro Carry-all Duffel
$260.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Monos
Need a few alternatives?
SZLX
Large Travel Backpack Women
BUY
£29.99
Amazon
Cabin Max
Anode Under Seat Case (black)
BUY
£39.95
Amazon
Béis
Commuter Duffle Bag
BUY
$102.99
$138.00
Nordstrom
Away
The Softside Medium
BUY
£235.00
Away
More from Monos
Monos
Monos Metro Carry-all Duffel
BUY
£265.00
Monos
Monos
Compressible Packing Cubes
BUY
$90.00
Monos
Monos
Monos Compressible Packing Cubes
BUY
£95.00
Monos
Monos
Monos Carry-on Plus
BUY
£280.00
Monos
More from Travel
American Tourister
Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage
BUY
$79.00
$95.09
Amazon
Samsonite
Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage
BUY
$360.00
$459.98
Amazon
Monos
Metro Carry-all Duffel
BUY
$260.00
Monos
Solgaard
Carry-on Closet
BUY
£365.00
Solgaard
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted