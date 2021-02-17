KKCo

Meteor Pant In Jupiter Dye

$250.00

Made in Los Angeles 100% cotton canvas Zipper fly with tack button Cropped length Wide leg Jupiter Tie-Dye Hand dyed in Los Angeles *Note: Each garment was individually hand dyed so each one is unique and will have slight color variances* *Note: bleeding or crocking may occur, be sure to wash separately or with like colors only. Be mindful when sitting on light colors* Size & Fit Model is 5' 9" and wears size 26 Fitted upper block with wide leg Fits true to size