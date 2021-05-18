Luks Linen

Mete Peshtemal

£35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wearth London

The Mete peshtemal is gently handwoven by master ateliers on wooden shuttle looms. Handmade in Turkey, it is lightweight and endlessly versatile it can be used as a towel, scarf, sarong or throw blanket. This rustic, eco friendly Mete peshtemal comes in cream with subtle black pinstripes and rose or black trim. It's great for styling in modern rustic, boho interiors. Folding or rolling down small it is also great for travel taking up minimal space in your carry on or case. Pair with matching Mete lounge gowns for an effortless look. Size - 100 x 180cm.