Search
Products fromShopAccessoriesHats
Urban Outfitters

Metallic Yarn Beret

$24.00
At Urban Outfitters
Add some texture + shine to your winter wardrobe with this beret from UO. Cut in a relaxed fit with metallic accents woven within the textured yarn for a bit of necessary shimmer.
Featured in 1 story
Berets Are On A Whole New Level This Time Around
by Alyssa Coscarelli