Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Lime Crime

Metallic Velvetine Lipstick

$20.00
At Urban Outfitters
The cruelty-free vegan lipstick you love in a new metallic sheen from the experts at Lime Crime. Rich, highly pigmented formula glides on for a velvety look and dries to a luscious matte finish for long-lasting wear. Cruelty-free, vegan formulas.
Featured in 1 story
Urban Outfitters Has The Best Beauty Section
by Samantha Sasso