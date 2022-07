Acne Studios

Metallic Turtleneck Top

$499.00 $294.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

This sheer, silver-toned turtleneck top from Acne Studios is perfect for layering. It's made from ribbed -knit Lurex® with a fitted silhouette. material: 51% metallic fibres, 49% nylon care instructions: machine wash at 30 degrees Designer colour name: Silver Grey Made in China