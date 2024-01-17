Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Nasty Gal
Metallic Tiered Tinsel Fringe Open Front Jacket
$229.00
$114.15
Buy Now
Review It
At Nasty Gal
Need a few alternatives?
66°North
Cropped Recycled Down Jacket
BUY
$525.00
66°North
Deadwood
River Cactus Jacket
BUY
£624.00
Deadwood Studios
Miu Miu
Denim Trucker Jacket
BUY
$3300.00
Miu Miu
BP.
Reversible Crop Faux Shearling Jacket
BUY
$45.00
$75.00
Nordstrom
More from Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal
Faux Leather Star Bum Flare Pants
BUY
$55.20
$138.00
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal
Metallic Tiered Tinsel Fringe Open Front Jacket
BUY
$114.15
$229.00
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal
Premium Sequin Mini Skirt
BUY
£24.00
£49.00
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal
Premium Sequin Cropped Blazer
BUY
£49.00
£89.00
Nasty Gal
More from Outerwear
Donna Salyers Fabulous Furs
Shawl Collar Faux Fur Coat
BUY
$395.00
Nordstrom
Lucy & Yak
Sylvie Jacket
BUY
£79.00
Lucy & Yak
Superdry
Vintage Long Faux Fur Coat
BUY
£144.99
Superdry
Albaray
Leopard Print Belted Trench Coat With Wool
BUY
£220.00
Marks & Spencer
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted