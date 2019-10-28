Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Mango
Metallic Thread Sweater
$69.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Mango
Knitted fabric. Metallic thread detail. Argyle print. Rounded neck. Long sleeve. Cable knit finish.
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
Jacquard-knit Sweater
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Fine-knit Sweater
$19.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Alpaca-blend Sweater
$69.99
from
H&M
BUY
Everlane
The Oversized Alpaca Crew
$95.00
$76.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Mango
Mango
Unstructured Fringed Coat
$169.99
from
Mango
BUY
promoted
Mango
Pockets Leather Jacket
$249.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Hood Quilted Coat
$129.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Double-breasted Dress
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Sweaters
H&M
Jacquard-knit Sweater
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
Eloquii
Everyday Turtleneck
$24.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
ModCloth
Charter School Pullover Sweater
$45.00
from
ModCloth
BUY
H&M
Long Turtleneck Sweater
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted