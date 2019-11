Common Goods

Metallic Stoneware Pedestal Ikebana Bowl

C$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Simons

"Ikebana" means "the art of flower arrangement" in Japanese. After travelling to China to learn the delicate and renowned ancestral Chinese art of wheel-throwing, designers Esme and Fan have infused this bowl with the simple and profound notion of slow-living. Its deep base collects water, making your floral arrangements blossom in your decor and adding a raw, yet soft touch.