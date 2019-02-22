MoDRN Glam

Metallic Stitched Decorative Throw Pillow

Modern design and retro vibes meet in perfect harmony to create the plush, MoDRN Glam Metallic Stitched Decorative Pillow. Part of the exclusive MoDRN Collection, this fashionable throw pillow boasts quality materials and a striking design that's sure to breathe new life into any interior space. The 100% polyester velvet upholstery coupled with the easy-care, removable cover ensures this lavish pillow stays vibrant and full. A luxurious feather fill retains the square shape while providing a comfortable, cozy feel. Metallic, rose gold satin stitching creates a sleek geometric pattern atop the soft pink cushion color. An affordable yet quality piece, this lush toss pillow is perfect for adding a touch of glam to any bed, accent chair, or sofa. The soft feel ensures this premium, snug pillow will become an instant favorite. Pair it with other items featured in the MoDRN Retro Glam Collection for a cohesive, eye-catching design. The MoDRN Retro Glam CollectionThe exclusive MoDRN Retro Glam Collection reimagines Art Deco shapes with retro 1960s and'70s Miami-esque designs, bringing them into the present day for fresh, contemporary furniture and decor. Brushed metals, touchably plush fabrics, marble veining, and fresh colors work in concert to create must-have luxe at just-right prices.