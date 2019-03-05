Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
& Other Stories

Metallic Pleated Maxi Dress

$179.00
At & Other Stories
Sleeveless pleated maxi dress in a metallic jacquard with a waist tie.
Featured in 2 stories
Bridesmaid Dresses That Are Actually Cool
by Alyssa Coscarelli
The Best Black Gowns For Any Event
by Emily Ruane