Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Birthday Cards & Under $20 Trinkets
Kikkerland
Metallic Paper Straws
$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bloomingdale's
Metallic Paper Straws
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Canvas
Serving Bowl
$18.00
from
Canvas
BUY
DETAILS
Nickey Kehoe
Creative Women Ribbed Stripe Hand Towel
$30.00
from
Nickey Kehoe
BUY
DETAILS
Jayson Home
Kasbah Brass Round Trays
$18.00
from
Jayson Home
BUY
DETAILS
Fitzroy
Mug
$12.00
$7.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Kikkerland
DETAILS
Kikkerland
Mirror Power Bank
$19.95
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Kikkerland
Marine Ice Tray
$11.25
from
Kikkerland
BUY
DETAILS
Kikkerland
Sleep Mask
$5.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
DETAILS
Kikkerland
Kikkerland® Design Cat Butt Magnet (set Of 6)
$11.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted