NastyGal

Metallic Open Front Tiered Tinsel Fringe Jacket

$465.00 $209.25

Buy Now Review It

At NastyGal

Party crasher. Great for layering over cut off denim shorts, a crochet crop top and cowboy boots. Metallic Open Front Tiered Fringe Jacket Comfortable Loose Fit Silhouette Long Sleeve Length Crew Neckline Hook and Eye Closures at Front Metallic Fringe Detailing Throughout Model wears a size M (US size 6/UK size 10). Fabric: 100% Polyester Lining: 100% Polyester Trim: 100% Polyester. Model Wears US Size 6/ UK Size 10. Do not Wash. SKU: #AGG57657-2