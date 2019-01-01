Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Zara
Metallic Mini Shopper
$49.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Silver mini shopper bag. Exterior and handles in a combination of metallic balls and beads. Loop closure.Height x Length x Width: 6.5 x 10.4 x 1 inches (16.5 x 26.5 x 2.5 cm)
Need a few alternatives?
QZUnique
Rubik's Cube Patent Leather Handbag
$20.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Cult Gaia
Mini Astraea Tote
$288.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Shrimps
Multi Check Eva Bag
£295.00
from
Shrimps
BUY
Parisa Wang
Enchanted Top Handle Bag
$355.00
from
Parisa Wang
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Zippered Sequin Dress
$119.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Voluminous Crop Top
£59.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Woven Cable Knit Vest
$49.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Sequined Velvet Dress
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Top Handle
Solgaard
The Weekender Duffel Bag
$95.00
from
Solgaard
BUY
Miuco
Beaded Handbag
$69.99
from
Amazon
BUY
promoted
Balmain
Sac B-buzz 23 En Pvc Transparent Et Noir
€1590.00
from
Balmain
BUY
promoted
Balmain
Sac B-buzz 23 À Franges En Suède Vert Foncé
€1590.00
from
Balmain
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted