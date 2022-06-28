Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Dresses
BP.
Metallic Mesh Minidress
$39.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Paint the town in this party-ready mini sprinkled with glamorous metallic shimmer and topped with a drapey cowl neck.
Need a few alternatives?
1 STATE
Square Neck Tie Back Dress
BUY
$99.00
Nordstrom
BP.
Metallic Mesh Minidress
BUY
$39.00
Nordstrom
AFRM
Amina Print Power Mesh Midi Slipdress
BUY
$78.00
Nordstrom
Madewell
Lucie Florentine Floral Tie Strap Tiered Midi Dress
BUY
$135.00
Nordstrom
More from BP.
BP.
Gender Inclusive Oversize Woven Button-up Shirt
BUY
$45.00
Nordstrom
BP.
Oversize Cotton Blend Shirt Jacket
BUY
$27.50
$55.00
Nordstrom
BP.
Square Neck Organic Cotton Blend Crop Tank
BUY
$6.00
$15.00
Nordstrom
BP.
Ribbed Baby Tee
BUY
$4.80
$12.00
Nordstrom
More from Dresses
1 STATE
Square Neck Tie Back Dress
BUY
$99.00
Nordstrom
BP.
Metallic Mesh Minidress
BUY
$39.00
Nordstrom
AFRM
Amina Print Power Mesh Midi Slipdress
BUY
$78.00
Nordstrom
Madewell
Lucie Florentine Floral Tie Strap Tiered Midi Dress
BUY
$135.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted