JoyLab

Metallic Mesh Long Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target.com

Sunny days will look just as effortlessly cool as they feel comfy when you're in the Metallic Mesh Long-Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit from JoyLab™. This black one-piece swimsuit features an edgy design with metallic and mesh stripes running diagonally across the front, along with further mesh detailing making up the sleeves. Removable cups allow you to find your ideal comfort level to power through any activity, while a front-zip closure keeps the suit securely in place. From lounging on sandy beaches to surfing the tide, you'll love flaunting this mesh one-piece swimsuit for any moment of fun in the sun.