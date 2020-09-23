American Greetings

Metallic Medley Assorted Christmas Cards (20)

Make the season shimmer and shine with an elegant mix of Christmas boxed cards! Contemporary, classic looks and cheerful wishes combine with sparkling glitter and metallic foil embellishments to brighten their holidays. This deluxe set of 20 mini holiday cards (5 each of 4 designs) with white envelopes comes packaged in a unique pinwheel-style assortment to keep cards protected and make viewing cards easy. Makes the perfect friends and family cards! Package includes 20 cards and 20 white envelopes Trees Inside Message: Hoping the peaceful glow of the holiday season lights your way to a wonderful year. Cheers Inside Message: Hope your holidays and your new year are your happiest yet! Snowman Inside Message: Celebrate all the little holiday things that make you smile. Joy Inside Message: Wishing you a season that’s everything happy!