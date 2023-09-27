United States
And Other Stories
Metallic Knitted Tweed Cardigan
$199.00$135.00
At And Other Stories
Metallic knitted tweed cardigan crafted from an RWS-certified wool blend. Featuring sharply padded shoulders exaggerating the fitted waist and v-cut neckline, traced with metallic threads and three gold-rimmed enamel buttons and two welt pockets with flaps fastened with buttons. Length of jacket: 47cm / 18.5" (EU 36 / UK 8 / US 4) Certified according to the Responsible Wool Standard (CU815571)