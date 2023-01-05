United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Zara
Metallic Knit Cami
$35.95$25.95
At Zara
CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. Knit garments have elasticity, which is why it is important to wash them at low temperatures on a gentle spin cycle, dry them on a flat surface and fold them for storage. This will prevent them from becoming deformed and will reduce energy consumption. Machine wash at max. 30ºC/86ºF with short spin cycle Do not use bleach Iron at a maximum of 110ºC/230ºF Do not dry clean Do not tumble dry Wash inside out Iron inside out